The annual Maui High School Annual Hall of Honor event, originally scheduled for Sept. 22, 2020 in Waikapū, is officially cancelled, according to an announcement issued this morning by event chair Edward Garcia.

“After careful consultation with our board of directors and committee members regarding the health and safety of everyone – we have made the difficult decision to cancel,” said Garcia.

“Following increased and overwhelming concerns about the COVID-19 virus, we felt this was the best way to proceed during such an unprecedented global situation. We are very disappointed that we are unable to hold this annual event for our honorees and supporters. But we know it’s the right decision based on the information we have today,” said Garcia.

Organizers say they anticipate holding a hall of honor event next September 2021. Updates will be shared on the school’s foundation website: mauihighschoolfoundation.com

“We look forward to bringing back a reimagined event that brings our honorees, alumni, and community together in a showcase that celebrates our Saber legacy at Maui High School,” said Garcia.