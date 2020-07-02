July 02, 2020 Weather ForecastJuly 2, 2020, 5:01 AM HST · Updated July 2, 5:01 AM 0 Comments
West Side
Today: Sunny, with a high near 89. East wind around 8 mph.
Tonight: Isolated showers after 7pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. East northeast wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Friday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Northeast wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
South Side
Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Light and variable wind becoming east 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Isolated showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. East northeast wind 7 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Friday: Scattered showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. East northeast wind 7 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
North Shore
Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. East wind around 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Thursday: Isolated showers before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 11 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Thursday Night: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. East wind 9 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Central Maui
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Breezy, with a northeast wind 8 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.
Tonight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. East northeast wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Friday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Heat index values as high as 95. East northeast wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Upcountry
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. Light and variable wind becoming east northeast 6 to 11 mph in the morning.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 56. East wind 8 to 11 mph.
Friday: Scattered showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 74. East wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
East Maui
Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. East northeast wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Thursday: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. East northeast wind 5 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Thursday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. East wind 6 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Lanai City
Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. Breezy, with a northeast wind 10 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. East northeast wind 8 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Friday: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. East northeast wind 7 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Kaunakakai
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 8 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 71. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Friday: Scattered showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Breezy, with an east wind 13 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
