The Hawai‘i Department of Health is reporting the 19th COVID-19 death today of an elderly patient on O‘ahu who was hospitalized with multiple underlying health issues. Governor David Ige expressed his condolences to the family and friends for their loss.

“Every COVID-19 death is an emotional reminder of the need for all of us to be vigilant and wear a face covering when outside our homes, physically distance ourselves from others and wash hands frequently,” said Gov. Ige. “It’s about protecting each other and allowing the state to reopen safely. We all have a stake in this and now is the most critical time to wear a mask.”

SPONSORED VIDEO

“As the state continues to reopen businesses and rebuild the economy, controlling the spread of COVID-19 will be the key to moving forward,” said Health Director Bruce Anderson. “Controlling the spread of the virus requires everyone to wear a face covering whenever they are out and avoid crowded places, closed spaces, and close contact with those outside of their household.”

An additional 29 new positive cases today bring the state’s cumulative total to 975 cases. There were 25 cases diagnosed on O‘ahu, two cases on Maui, one case on Hawai‘i Island, and one case is out of state. At least five cases represent three new events and possible clusters.

Cases on O‘ahu are from various areas including Honolulu, Kailua, Mililani, Pearl City, Wahiawa, Waialua, Wai‘anae, Kane‘ohe, Waimanalo and Waipahu.