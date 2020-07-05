July 05, 2020 Surf ForecastJuly 5, 2020, 5:00 AM HST · Updated July 5, 5:00 AM 0 Comments
North
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Semi clean/textured in the morning with E winds 10-15mph. Sideshore/choppy conditions for the afternoon as the winds increase to 15-20mph.
South
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Glassy with N winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting WNW for the afternoon.
West
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.
