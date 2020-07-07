Maui police released surveillance video of an attempted vehicle theft caught on video in Māʻalaea during an incident that occurred at around midnight on Tuesday, June 23, 2020.

Police say an unknown male was caught on video surveillance attempting to steal a vehicle from the parking lot of the Hono Kai Condominium. According to police reports, the individual spent about eight minutes trying to steal the vehicle, then left the immediate area and returned about 20 minutes later and attempt to steal the vehicle again.

As he was walking away, police say the offender was chased by a witness who walked into the parking lot. Police say the offender fled towards Haycraft Beach where he was caught on another surveillance camera.

SPONSORED VIDEO

The suspect is described as a male, approximately 6 feet tall and weighing approximately 180 pounds.