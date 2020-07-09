There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

West Side

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. East northeast wind 11 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday: Isolated showers before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Heat index values as high as 98. East northeast wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light southeast. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday Night: Isolated showers after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. Breezy, with an east wind 7 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

South Side

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Heat index values as high as 96. West wind 5 to 8 mph becoming light and variable in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. North northeast wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. North northeast wind 5 to 11 mph becoming south southwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

North Shore

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. North northeast wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 89. Windy, with an east wind 13 to 18 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 37 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday Night: Scattered showers, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Breezy, with an east wind 18 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Central Maui

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. Northeast wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 90. Heat index values as high as 96. Breezy, with a northeast wind 8 to 13 mph increasing to 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday Night: Scattered showers, mainly after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 7 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Upcountry

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Southeast wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the afternoon.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 56. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Light and variable wind becoming east 8 to 13 mph in the morning.

East Maui

Overnight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81. Light and variable wind becoming east southeast 9 to 14 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Thursday Night: Showers likely, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. East southeast wind 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Lanai City

Today: Scattered showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Northeast wind 5 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. Northeast wind 3 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Breezy, with a light northeast wind increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Kaunakakai

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. East northeast wind 8 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday: Isolated showers before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Heat index values as high as 95. East northeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday Night: Isolated showers after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. East wind 8 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

