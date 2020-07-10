There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

West Side

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. East wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Friday: Scattered showers before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Heat index values as high as 96. Breezy, with an east wind 9 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 70. East northeast wind around 10 mph.

South Side

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Sunny, with a high near 90. North northeast wind 5 to 11 mph becoming south southwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers before 8pm. Mostly clear, with a low around 68. Northeast wind around 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. East northeast wind around 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

North Shore

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Breezy, with an east wind around 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 89. Windy, with a northeast wind 16 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday Night: Isolated showers before 8pm, then isolated showers after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Central Maui

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. East northeast wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Windy, with an east northeast wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 19 to 24 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday Night: Isolated showers before 8pm. Mostly clear, with a low around 69. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Upcountry

Today: Sunny, with a high near 79. Light and variable wind becoming east 8 to 13 mph in the morning.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 58. Breezy, with an east wind 13 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 77. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 11 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

East Maui

Overnight: Showers. Low around 69. East southeast wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday: Showers, mainly before noon. High near 80. East wind 8 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. East wind around 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Lanai City

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Northeast wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. Breezy, with a northeast wind 7 to 12 mph increasing to 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Friday Night: Scattered showers before 8pm. Mostly clear, with a low around 64. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 13 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kaunakakai

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. East wind around 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday: Scattered showers before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Breezy, with an east wind 10 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 70. Breezy, with an east wind 13 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Looking Ahead