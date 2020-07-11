+ SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT

Blackstone fund owned hotels, Grand Wailea and The Ritz-Carlton, Kapalua, partnered with the Maui Food Bank to distribute 2,000 food packages to local families during drive-through events hosted by employee volunteers at the resorts on Friday. In total, the Grand Wailea and The Ritz-Carlton, Kapalua donated a combined $100,000 to feed families across the island.

“We’re humbled to share this small gesture of aloha with our community, thanks to the support of our owner, Blackstone. It’s a challenging time for so many – it meant a lot to our team to give local families a box of food and some peace of mind,” said Andrew Rogers, General Manager of The Ritz-Carlton, Kapalua.

Families received a mix of fresh fruits and vegetables, cereal, eggs, pasta, chicken, beef, spam and flour. The Surfing Goat Dairy generously donated feta cheese for the distributions and Rimfire Imports provided three freezer trucks to keep the food fresh and chilled.

At the Grand Wailea, Maui County Mayor Michael Victorino and Leah Belmonte, Governor Ige’s Maui Representative, worked alongside resort volunteers to hand out the food boxes.

“Food security continues to be an issue across communities, and we’re proud to partner with the Maui Food Bank to help local families get much-needed support. We are proud to be a part of the community who continues to work together and support each other through this difficult time,” said JP Oliver, Managing Director of the Grand Wailea Maui.

“We are grateful for the generosity of The Ritz-Carlton, Kapalua and Grand Wailea for sponsoring and hosting food distributions in West and South Maui. The Food Bank could not fulfill its mission to help the hungry without the support of community partnerships,” said Richard Yust, Executive Director of the Maui Food Bank.