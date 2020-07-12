There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

West Side

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 17 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Tonight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 9 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday: Isolated showers before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. East wind 6 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

South Side

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Calm wind becoming west southwest 5 to 7 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. West northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Light and variable wind becoming east northeast 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

North Shore

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. Breezy, with an east wind around 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 16 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday Night: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Breezy, with an east wind 14 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Central Maui

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Breezy, with a northeast wind 11 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. Breezy, with a northeast wind 9 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Breezy, with a northeast wind 9 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Upcountry

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 74. Calm wind becoming west around 6 mph in the morning.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 55. West southwest wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 73. Light and variable wind becoming east 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

East Maui

Overnight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. East northeast wind 7 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. East northeast wind 7 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday Night: Showers likely, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. East northeast wind 6 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Lanai City

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. Breezy, with a northeast wind 16 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. Breezy, with a northeast wind 11 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Monday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. Northeast wind 9 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Kaunakakai

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 14 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 9 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Breezy, with an east wind 9 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

