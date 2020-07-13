By Wendy Osher

Da Kitchen is closing its Kahului location on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 after 20 years in business. The announcement came in the form of a company Facebook post on Monday evening and was confirmed via phone call to store managers.

The Kahului restaurant is located at: 425 Koloa St Suite 104 next to High Tech Surf Sports and Maui Diagnostic Imaging.

The closure comes on the heels of the a similar closure of the company’s South Maui restaurant earlier during the pandemic and the closure of its Kakaʻako location on Oʻahu recently, according to store managers.

SPONSORED VIDEO

The restaurant is known for signature dishes that include the “Deep Fried Spam Musubi,” and its Mocos and Bowls that include the “Polynesian Paralysis Moco,” and the “Kanak Attack Combo Moco.”

The Kahului location employs at least 10 staff for front-of-house operations in Kahului.

“It has been the greatest pleasure serving our community, ohana, and visitors over the past 20 years. The support and love for our vision and appreciation for our flavors was beyond what we could have ever imagined. Words cannot express the gratitude we feel,” according to the post.

“It brings us great sadness to announce that we will be suspending food service in our Kahului location,” according to the post, indicating the last day of operation at the Central Maui location is next week Wednesday.

“To our amazing team members who have been part of our journey, we are so thankful to each and every one of you who has been a part of our growth and success. You all played such an important role in shaping Da Kitchen into what we are today and we appreciate you all,” the announcement said.