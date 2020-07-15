The Maui Food Bank received an additional donation of nearly $1,500 and more than 100 pounds of food items from the Wailea Golf Club.

The contributions were collected on six consecutive Fridays in May and June. On those days, the Wailea Golf Club had pledged to make a cash donation for every paid round and gave merchandise discounts to customers who donated nonperishable food donations.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Earlier in May, the Wailea Golf Club had also donated more than $4,000 to the Maui Food Bank,

“The Maui Food Bank is so grateful to all the golfers who have generously participated in Wailea Golf Club’s ‘Food Bank Fridays,’ ” said Marlene Rice, development director, Maui Food Bank. “You are making it possible to provide food to 32,000 people a month who are in need of hunger relief.”

“We are so grateful to our loyal and generous customers who supported our Food Bank Fridays program by playing a round and bringing in nonperishable food donations,” said Anne Takabuki, president, Wailea Golf. “In these awful times, helping each other out as a community is more important than ever.”