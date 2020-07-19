There are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 among any Hawaiʻi inmates housed at the Saguaro Correctional Center in Eloy, Arizona; however, 80 Hawaiʻi inmates are in quarantine.

Saguaro’s parent company, CoreCivic, confirms that 69 offenders from Nevada, housed in a separate part of the facility, tested positive for COVID-19.

It was determined through contact tracing that 28 of the 80 Hawaiʻi inmates in quarantine may have had possible contact with them.

As a precautionary measure, the 28 Hawaiʻi inmates were relocated to vacant housing and will be monitored for symptoms for 14 days, to include daily temperature checks.

In addition, 47 Hawaiʻi inmates housed in the same restrictive housing unit with other jurisdictions are being monitored for symptoms for 14 days, to include daily temperature checks.

The remaining 5 Hawaiʻi inmates are housed in the medical unit for routine medical appointments unrelated to the precautionary monitoring.

Hawaiʻi inmates housed in general population have not been affected. No Hawaiʻi inmates are exhibiting symptoms of any infectious respiratory illnesses.

“The Department is in constant communication with the Saguaro facility administration. They assure us they are proactively taking all necessary precautions to mitigate any potential spread of the virus inside their facility, to include continual, enhanced screening of anyone entering the facility, and monitoring inmates and staff for signs and symptoms due to possible exposure,” said Nolan Espinda, Public Safety Director.

SCC’s total overall bed capacity is 1,926. As of July 17, Hawaiʻi inmates occupy a total of 1,125 beds. There are two other states whose inmates occupy beds at Saguaro. The State of Nevada currently occupies 99 beds and the State of Kansas occupies 120 beds. Total inmates from the three states stands at 1,344, which is below the overall bed capacity.