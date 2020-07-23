+ SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT

Douglas is now a powerful Category 4 Hurricane as it continues on an approach toward the Central Pacific.

At 5 p.m., the system was tracked about 1125 miles ESE of Hilo, Hawaiʻi with maximum sustained winds of 130 mph.

Watches could be issued on Friday for a portion of the area.

According to the latest National Hurricane Center forecast, Hurricane Douglas was last located near latitude 14.9 North, longitude 138.8 West and was

moving toward the west-northwest near 18 mph. This motion is expected to continue for the next few days with a gradual decrease in forward speed and a slight turn toward the west.

The NHC says Douglas will approach the Hawaiian Islands Saturday night, and be near the islands on Sunday.”

Gradual weakening expected to begin on Friday and continue through the weekend. Douglas is forecast to be near hurricane strength when it approaches the

Hawaiian Islands.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 30 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 90 miles.

Swells generated by Douglas are expected to begin affecting portions of the Hawaiian Islands on Saturday. These swells are likely to cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions.

The NHC advises: “Douglas is expected to move near or over portions of the Hawaiian Islands this weekend, and there is an increasing chance that strong winds, dangerous surf, and heavy rainfall could affect portions of the state beginning Saturday night or Sunday. Interests on the Hawaiian Islands should continue to monitor the progress of Douglas and the official forecasts as they evolve over the next few days. Watches could be issued on Friday.”

The next complete advisory will be issued at 11 p.m. on Thursday, July 23, 2020.