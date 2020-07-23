+ SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT

Douglas Moves Quickly WNW as a Category 3 Hurricane, 120 mph Winds

Douglas maintained its Category 3 hurricane status overnight, carrying maximum sustained winds near 120 mph.

The system is expected to move near or over portions of the Hawaiian Islands this weekend, and the National Hurricane Center says there is an increasing chance that strong winds, dangerous surf, and heavy rainfall could affect portions of the state beginning on Sunday.

At 5 a.m. HST, the eye of the system was located 1335 miles ESE of Hilo, Hawaiʻi (near latitude 13.6 North, longitude 135.9 West); and the hurricane picked up speed overnight, traveling toward the WNW near 20 mph.

The National Hurricane Center says this motion is expected to continue for the next few days with a gradual decrease in forward speed and a slight turn toward the west.

Forecasters say some strengthening is possible today before a gradual weakening starts on Friday and continues through the weekend.

The latest advisory notes that Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 30 miles from the center, and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 90 miles.

The National Hurricane Center says, “Interests on the Hawaiian Islands should continue to monitor the progress of Douglas and the official forecasts as they evolve over the next few days.”