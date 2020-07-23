Gov. David Ige today issued a pre-landfall emergency proclamation as the State of Hawai‘i prepares for possible impacts from Hurricane Douglas. The proclamation authorizes the expenditure of state funds for the quick and efficient relief of disaster-related damage, losses and suffering that may result from the storm.

“Our top priority is always the safety, health and well-being of our residents and visitors. Please take immediate steps to protect your families, loved ones, employees and property. We ask everyone to closely follow emergency instructions as we prepare for Hurricane Douglas,” said Gov. Ige.

The disaster emergency relief period begins immediately and continues through July 31, 2020.