Hawaiian Electric Company is moving crews and equipment where needed as Hurricane Douglas approaches the islands, and urges customers to prepare for storm-related power outages.

The company is closely monitoring Hurricane Douglas’ movement in order to stage crews in areas most likely to be affected. A hurricane warning is in effect for Oʻahu; a hurricane watch and tropical storm warning remain in effect for both Hawaiʻi Island and Maui County.

Repair crews will be dispatched only after the storm has passed or when conditions are safe to do so. Damage assessments will be conducted to help determine where crews should be sent; circuits serving hospitals and other critical infrastructure will receive higher priority.

During storms, wind gusts can cause tree branches or fronds to break loose and come into contact with our lines. Falling trees could also hit a pole, or more likely, an overhead line, knocking the line down or causing the pole to lean, resulting in an outage or requiring electricity to be cut off until the pole or overhead line are safely repaired or replaced.

Watch for downed power lines. Stay at least 30 feet away (about three car lengths) from downed power lines, as they may have electricity running through them and may be dangerous.

If you see someone injured after touching a downed power line, call 9-1-1 for help; don’t try to rescue the individual.

Report downed power lines by calling our trouble lines:

Oʻahu 1-855-304-1212

Maui 871-7777

Lānaʻi or Molokaʻi toll free at 1-877-871-8461

Hawaiʻi Island 969-6666

After the storm has passed, Hawaiian Electric will use its social media channels to keep customers informed about the progress of its restoration effort. For updates, alerts and to report an outage, Oʻahu customers also may download our free mobile app (available on Apple App Store and Google Play).

Hawaiian Electric may provide an estimated time of restoration based on current knowledge of damage. However, these preliminary estimates may change as we gather more specific information from our teams conducting detailed damage assessments in the field. Additionally, these broad estimates apply to the total number of customers affected, rather than to individual households and businesses.

After the storm, front-line workers will practice social distancing in the field and the public is asked to stay back and let them work safely.