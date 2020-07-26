The Hurricane Warning has been canceled for Maui County as Douglas continues its path toward the northwest. A Hurricane Warning remains in effect for Oahu and Kauai Counties. At 5 p.m., Douglas remained a Category 1 hurricane with 85 mph maximum sustained winds and was located 90 miles NW of Kahului, Maui and 60 miles NE of Honolulu, Oahu.

Watches and Warnings:

A Hurricane Warning is in effect for: Oahu; and Kauai County, including the islands of Kauai and Niihau.

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for: Portions of the Papahanaumokuakea Marine National Monument from Nihoa to French Frigate Shoals

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for: Portions of the Papahanaumokuakea Marine National Monument from French Frigate Shoals to Maro Reef

What it means:

A Hurricane Warning means that hurricane conditions are expected somewhere within the warning area, in this case within the next 18 hours.

A Tropical Storm Warning means that tropical storm conditions are expected somewhere within the warning area, in this case within the next 36 hours.

A Tropical Storm Watch means that tropical storm conditions are possible within the watch area, in this case within the next 36 to 48 hours.

5 p.m. Forecast Discussion

At 500 PM HST (0300 UTC), the center of Hurricane Douglas was located near latitude 22.0 North, longitude 157.3 West. Douglas is moving toward the west-northwest near 16 mph (26 km/h), and this motion is expected to continue over the next couple of days. On the forecast track, Douglas will pass near Oahu and Kauai tonight.

Maximum sustained winds are near 85 mph (140 km/h) with higher gusts. Gradual weakening is forecast during the next 48 hours, but Douglas is expected to remain a hurricane as it moves near the islands tonight.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 40 miles (65 km) from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 115 miles (185 km).

The estimated minimum central pressure is 989 mb (29.21 inches).

Potential Impacts:

WIND: Hurricane conditions are expected across portions of Oahu this evening and on Kauai tonight. Due to the steep terrain of the islands, localized strong wind gusts are expected.

SURF: Large swells generated by Douglas will affect the Hawaiian Islands tonight, producing life-threatening and potentially damaging surf along exposed shores. Storm surge of up to 2 feet is possible. Surf will decline on Monday.

RAINFALL: Heavy rainfall associated with Douglas is expected to affect portions of the main Hawaiian Islands tonight into Monday. Total rain accumulations of 3 to 6 inches with locally higher amounts are possible, with the greatest rainfall in elevated terrain. This rain may result in flash flooding and land slides, as well as rapid water level rises on small streams.

*The next intermediate advisory will take place at 8 p.m.; and a full forecast update is due out at 11 p.m.