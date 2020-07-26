The County of Maui will sound warning sirens for Hurricane Douglas at 8:30 a.m. today to alert Maui County residents to shelter in place and stay informed.

Residents should turn on their radio or television and tune into local news channels for updates. The public should also visit www.MauiCounty.gov for updates.

This is an outdoor warning siren for Hurricane Douglas.

The National Weather Service is forecasting strong winds and heavy rains to impact Maui County within the next two hours. Motorists should stay off the road and shelter in place immediately.

If anyone does not have a place where they can safely shelter in place, you should move to an emergency shelter immediately. The public should shelter in place all-day Sunday.

County officials will assess damages and any additional safety concerns after the hurricane passes on Monday. Maui Emergency Management Agency also continues to work with County departments and agency partners in the Emergency Operations Center.

Make sure you bring anything you need to the shelter, including food, water, medication and face coverings.

Emergency shelters are located at: