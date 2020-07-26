July 26, 2020 Weather ForecastJuly 26, 2020, 5:00 AM HST · Updated July 26, 5:00 AM
West Side
Overnight: Tropical storm conditions possible. Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Sunday: Tropical storm conditions expected, with hurricane conditions possible. Scattered showers, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 7am. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. High near 88. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between 2 and 3 inches possible.
Sunday Night: Tropical storm conditions possible, with hurricane conditions also possible. Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Low around 73. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.
South Side
Overnight: Tropical storm conditions possible. Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Sunday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. High near 88. Windy, with a northeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west 23 to 28 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between 2 and 3 inches possible.
Sunday Night: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Low around 72. Windy, with a west wind 23 to 28 mph becoming south southeast 11 to 16 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.
North Shore
Overnight: Tropical storm conditions possible. Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Low around 73. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Sunday: Tropical storm conditions expected, with hurricane conditions possible. Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. High near 87. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.
Sunday Night: Tropical storm conditions possible. Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Low around 73. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Central Maui
Overnight: Tropical storm conditions possible. Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Low around 71. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Sunday: Tropical storm conditions possible. Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. High near 87. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.
Sunday Night: Tropical storm conditions possible. Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Low around 71. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Upcountry
Overnight: Tropical storm conditions possible. Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Sunday: Tropical storm conditions possible. Scattered showers, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 7am. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. High near 77. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts in excess of 4 inches possible.
Sunday Night: Tropical storm conditions possible. Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Low around 59. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
East Maui
Overnight: Tropical storm conditions possible. Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Low around 70. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Sunday: Tropical storm conditions possible. Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. High near 81. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts between 3 and 4 inches possible.
Sunday Night: Tropical storm conditions possible. Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Low around 70. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Lanai City
Overnight: Tropical storm conditions possible. Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Sunday: Tropical storm conditions possible, with hurricane conditions also possible. Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. High near 78. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.
Sunday Night: Tropical storm conditions possible, with hurricane conditions also possible. Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Low around 67. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between 2 and 3 inches possible.
Kaunakakai
Overnight: Tropical storm conditions possible. Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 75. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Sunday: Tropical storm conditions expected, with hurricane conditions possible. Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. High near 87. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between 2 and 3 inches possible.
Sunday Night: Tropical storm conditions expected, with hurricane conditions possible. Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Low around 75. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between 3 and 4 inches possible.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov