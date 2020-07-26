Hurricane Warning issued July 26 at 4:55AM HST until further notice by NWS

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

West Side

Overnight: Tropical storm conditions possible. Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Sunday: Tropical storm conditions expected, with hurricane conditions possible. Scattered showers, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 7am. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. High near 88. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between 2 and 3 inches possible.

Sunday Night: Tropical storm conditions possible, with hurricane conditions also possible. Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Low around 73. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.

South Side

Overnight: Tropical storm conditions possible. Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. High near 88. Windy, with a northeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west 23 to 28 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between 2 and 3 inches possible.

Sunday Night: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Low around 72. Windy, with a west wind 23 to 28 mph becoming south southeast 11 to 16 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.

North Shore

Overnight: Tropical storm conditions possible. Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Low around 73. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Sunday: Tropical storm conditions expected, with hurricane conditions possible. Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. High near 87. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.

Sunday Night: Tropical storm conditions possible. Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Low around 73. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Central Maui

Overnight: Tropical storm conditions possible. Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Low around 71. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Sunday: Tropical storm conditions possible. Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. High near 87. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.

Sunday Night: Tropical storm conditions possible. Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Low around 71. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Upcountry

Overnight: Tropical storm conditions possible. Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday: Tropical storm conditions possible. Scattered showers, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 7am. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. High near 77. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts in excess of 4 inches possible.

Sunday Night: Tropical storm conditions possible. Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Low around 59. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

East Maui

Overnight: Tropical storm conditions possible. Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Low around 70. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Sunday: Tropical storm conditions possible. Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. High near 81. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts between 3 and 4 inches possible.

Sunday Night: Tropical storm conditions possible. Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Low around 70. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Lanai City

Overnight: Tropical storm conditions possible. Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday: Tropical storm conditions possible, with hurricane conditions also possible. Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. High near 78. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.

Sunday Night: Tropical storm conditions possible, with hurricane conditions also possible. Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Low around 67. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between 2 and 3 inches possible.

Kaunakakai

Overnight: Tropical storm conditions possible. Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 75. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday: Tropical storm conditions expected, with hurricane conditions possible. Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. High near 87. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between 2 and 3 inches possible.

Sunday Night: Tropical storm conditions expected, with hurricane conditions possible. Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Low around 75. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between 3 and 4 inches possible.

Looking Ahead