Mayor Michael Victorino announced that all emergency shelters have closed following the cancellation of the Hurricane Warning for Maui, Molokai and Lanai.

No major damages have been reported, though, there have been reports of debris, fallen trees, downed telephone poles and downed power lines.

The County has posted an online form for the public to report storm related damage due to Hurricane Douglas at:

https://www.mauicounty.gov/FormCenter/Civil-Defense-Forms-2/Report-Storm-Related-Damage-Tropical-Cyc-119.

County of Maui offices will open tomorrow as well as County transportation services. All County parks, pools and Waiehu Municipal Golf Course will remain closed for assessments and safety precautions.

Landfills and recycling centers will remain closed tomorrow. Residential curbside trash pickup on Monday will be rescheduled for Tuesday, July 28.

The County-partnered, YMCA summer youth program will continue tomorrow at War Memorial Gym and Eddie Tam Gym. The South Maui Community Park Gymnasium will remain closed, however, for cleaning and sanitization due to it being used as an emergency shelter.

“Mahalo to everyone for staying safe and sheltering in place as Hurricane Douglas passed by Maui County,” Mayor Victorino said. “We are very fortunate to not have any reported injuries or major damages, but I continue to ask our community to be cautious when leaving your home. Workers still need to conduct clean-up operations and repairs, so please be advised of any road closures or advisories.”