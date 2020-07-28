A groundbreaking and blessing ceremony was held Saturday, July 18 to mark the start of construction on Kuaʻāina Mauka, a new 32-home residential community in Pukalani.

“There are very new few homes being built and offered at reasonable prices in Upcountry Maui, so this an important community,” said Josh Jerman, Realtor-Broker with Hawai‘i Life. “I’m excited to see vertical construction begin and I look forward to seeing families move into their new homes in the near future.”

Once complete, Kuaʻāina Mauka will be composed of 16 cottages and 16 houses. The project consists of seven workforce housing homes and 25 market-priced homes. The first sales have already closed; there are currently a number of pending sales, and more than 20 houses and cottages are still available.

Project developer Pete “Coop” Cooper with TY Property Development LLC, Maui County Mayor Michael Victorino and First Lady Jocelyn Victorino, and several Kuaʻāina Mauka homebuyers were among those who attended the groundbreaking and blessing ceremony on July 18.

“I’m not in the house-selling business… I’m in the home-selling business,” Cooper said. “This is where people are going to live, raise their kids, and put down roots. This is going to be a great community and I’m so thankful to be a part of it.”

Mayor Victorino underscored the importance of residential communities like Kuaʻāina Mauka. “These types of homes are what we need more of on Maui so our families can continue to live and work here,” he said. “This is an opportunity for families to enjoy Maui for many centuries to come—not just decades, but centuries. Long after we leave, the legacy will still be here for our children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and future generations.”

Construction is now underway and will be ongoing through 2021.