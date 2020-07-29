Mayor Michael Victorino celebrated the blessing and dedication ceremony Tuesday of the new $7.7 million Molokaʻi Baseyard in Hoʻolehua.

The new baseyard features:

2,560-square-foot Administrative Building

7,440-square-foot Maintenance Building

3,960-square-foot Vehicle Storage Building

New garage with pole lifts and an overhead crane

“This new, spacious baseyard has been years in the making for our Molokaʻi community and County employees,” Mayor Victorino said Tuesday inside the new Maintenance Building. “Our County Highways workers have endured a lot – working out of container offices and in a garage full of holes. With these brand-new facilities, they finally have a permanent home and place to serve our community.

“I want to give a special mahalo to the late Molokaʻi Councilmember Danny Mateo and Molokaʻi Community Liaison Stacy Crivello for their tireless work to push this project while on the Council. I also want to thank retired Capital Improvement Program Coordinator Alan Murata as well as all the current and former Public Works employees who helped make this project a reality.”

The project is also fit with a new fuel tank connected with the County of Maui’s fuelmaster system. This system allows the Highways Division to be more resilient and helps efficiently track fuel usage, gas and diesel for each County vehicle.

The old Molokaʻi Highways Baseyard was on state land and within a tsunami inundation zone. The new baseyard is well above the inundation zone and provides a safe place for Molokaʻi Public Works employees to respond to emergency situations.