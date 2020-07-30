July 30, 2020 Surf Forecast

July 30, 2020, 5:00 AM HST · Updated July 30, 5:00 AM
Photo: Chris Archer

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

North

am        pm  

Surf: Knee high NE short period wind swell.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

South

am        pm  

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNE winds 5-10mph. Glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting WNW less than 5mph.

West

am        pm  

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

