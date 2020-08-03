1,000 Kula Water Customers Advised of Repairs Overnight

August 3, 2020, 4:01 PM HST · Updated August 3, 4:01 PM
0 Comments
The Department of Water Supply announced that it discovered a pressure-reducing valve problem in the Kula water system that will require emergency repairs between 9 p.m. today and 5 a.m. Tuesday.

The repairs may affect water service to as many as 1,000 customers in the vicinity of Kula Highway, Kekaulike Avenue, Kalihi Place, Kai Nani Place, Lower Kula Road, Paukea Place, Copp Road, Mauna Place, Holomakani Drive, Kamila Street, Kahoea Place, Kolohala Drive, Ihe Place, Ioio Place, Wahelani Road, Kula Elementary School and the Kula Post Office.

Repairs will be done to a pressure-reducing valve in the water service area.

The department encourages customers in the Kula area to conserve water and prepare for a possible water outage.

