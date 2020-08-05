Hawai‘i Democrats Elect Three Millennial Officers for 2020-2022

August 5, 2020, 9:26 AM HST · Updated August 5, 10:45 AM
Tyler Dos Santos-Tam

Members of the Democratic Party of Hawaiʻi have elected Tyler Dos Santos-Tam to be State Chairperson for a two-year term, from 2020-2022.

“I am looking forward to leading the party through an exciting election season, including a critical presidential election,” said Chair Dos Santos-Tam.

Outgoing Interim Chair Kate Stanley congratulated her successor and expressed appreciation to the party members for their support and patience as the Party completed Precinct Elections, a Party-run Presidential Primary, and virtual convention, all while making adjustments for COVID-19.

The State Central Committee, the Party’s governing body, also selected the following officers to round out the Party’s executive team:

  • Vice Chair – Colleen Kelly (from Kawaihae, Hawaiʻi Island)
  • Secretary – Natalia Hussey-Burdick
  • Asst. Secretary – Aria Juliet Castillo
  • Treasurer – Larry Smith
  • Asst. Treasurer – Kendra Oishi

Chair Dos Santos-Tam, a 32 year-old resident of Kakaʻako, recently finished his term as President of the Young Democrats of Hawaiʻi in May. He is also concurrently the Coordinator for Hawaiʻi for Biden, a position he has held since March.

Party leaders note that Chair Dos Santos-Tam, Secretary Hussey-Burdick, and Asst. Secretary Castillo are all part of the millennial generation, “heralding a shift toward bringing in more youthful energy” within the party.

They also elected Bart Dame and Amy Monk as Hawaiʻi’s representatives to the Democratic National Committee.

