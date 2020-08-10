The Mandatory Travel Declaration Form for Maui County and other transportation-related information is now available on the County of Maui’s website at www.MauiCounty.gov.

All interisland travelers arriving in Maui County will be required to complete the County’s travel form starting Tuesday, Aug. 11, due to the Governor’s reinstitution of the mandatory 14-day interisland travel quarantine.

Personnel will be available at airports and harbors to assist travelers in completing the forms and answering questions on Maui, Molokaʻi and Lānaʻi.

“It is going to take time to work out all of the kinks and procedures for this new interisland travel system, so we’re asking for everyone’s patience and help to make this a success,” Mayor Michael Victorino said. “We continue to discourage any non-essential travel at this time, but if you do need to travel, make sure to visit the County of Maui’s website to complete all the necessary forms. This will help with the speed and efficiency of our airports and harbors.”

Interisland travelers are encouraged to complete the online Mandatory Travel Declaration Form , when arriving at the following:

Kahului Airport Main Terminal

Lānaʻi Airport

Molokaʻi Airport

Interisland travelers must print and complete a paper form , when arriving at the following:

Kahului Airport Commuter Terminal

Kahului Airport Private Jet

Lahaina and Manele Small Boat Harbors

Kapalua Airport

All interisland travelers seeking a modified travel quarantine due to essential work or medical reasons must:

If you previously submitted a limited quarantine request by email, you do not need to resubmit through the new form.

IMPORTANT NOTE: If you are a Maui County resident traveling to another Neighbor Island County, such as Kauaʻi County, then you must request an exemption from the County you are visiting ( No quarantine is required for travel to Oʻahu ). Residents would need to request a separate exemption from the County of Maui for their return trip home. Travel exemptions only allow travelers to conduct their essential function as well as travel to and from their essential functions. For example, a worker would only be allowed to leave their place of lodging for essential work purposes.

All transpacific travelers seeking a modified travel quarantine should email requests to the State at [email protected]

All transpacific travelers should complete the State of Hawaiʻi Traveler Health Form prior to boarding at https://health.hawaii.gov/travel/.

The Request for Limited Quarantine Form is available on the County of Maui’s website and should be completed at least five days prior to the requestor’s departure.

If traveling for medical reasons, you may request a limited quarantine exemption if you work in a “critical infrastructure” sector to return to work in Maui County.