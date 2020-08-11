The new Kōkua Maui County Small Business Recovery and Relief Fund has already received 443 applications to date after launching last week online.

“I’m excited to understand that this fund is going to help many small businesses. Of the 443, we’ve already obligated and funded nearly $1 million,” said Mayor Victorino, noting $3 million was put into the program through CARES Act funding.

Small businesses can apply for grants of as much as $7,500 to assist them with the impacts of COVID-19. The program covers reimbursable business expenses such as rent/lease payments, utility payments and COVID-19-related safety precautions at the place of business.

The County of Maui is partnering with six chartered federal credit unions to implement the program including: Maui County FCU, Maui FCU, Valley Isle Community FCU, Kahului FCU, Wailuku FCU and Maui Teachers FCU.

Businesses eligible to apply must:

Have a physical commercial/industrial business location within Maui County.

Have an active registered Trade Name with the Hawaiʻi Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs.

Have a current General Excise Tax license as proof of registration for doing business in the State of Hawaiʻi.

Have been established prior to March 20, 2019, which should be reflected on the business’ GET license as the starting date.

Have less than $1 million in annual gross revenue.

Be operating at time of application.

Have not received a Micro Business Loan through the Maui Chamber of Commerce.

To apply, visit www.covid19mauinui.com/kokua-maui-county, email [email protected] or call (808) 270-5745.