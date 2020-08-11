Newly Renovated Tasaka Guri Guri Reopens After Five Months

August 11, 2020, 10:19 AM HST · Updated August 11, 10:19 AM
Wendy Osher · 5 Comments
Tasaka Guri Guri

By Wendy Osher

The Tasaka Guri Guri store at the Maui Mall in Kahului reopened to a line of customers on Monday after a nearly five month closure.

The iconic store, known for its strawberry and pineapple flavored sherbet, initially closed on March 14 for two weeks as pandemic related closures went into effect.  That closure was extended indefinitely when the two weeks had transpired; and just last week a welcome back announcement on the business’s Instagram page announced its planned return.

The store is newly renovated featuring new flooring and countertops, fresh paint and a newly painted sign fronting the business, located in a characteristic pink corner of the Maui Mall.

New store hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily.

“We did not anticipate how busy it would be reopening yesterday,” said store owner Cindy Tasaka Ing. “We ran out of our local quarts, but we will work hard to restock for each day. We would like to thank our loyal customers for their continued support.”

To place a Guri Guri order for pickup, customers can call (808) 871-4513. Walk-ins are also welcome with a mask and social distancing practices.  Per County health and safety guidelines, only one customer is allowed inside the shop at a time.

