The Kamehameha Maui campus transitions to a full distance learning program today, through at least the end of the month. The decision was shared with the school community last night after three days of hybrid or blended learning had already begun. Head of School Dr. Scott Parker said the decision was made in an abundance of caution and in the interest of the health and safety of students, teachers and families. He said elevated COVID-19 cases in different parts of the state have justifiably caused concern and required a quick pivot in response to changing conditions. In a letter to the school community, Dr. Parker said, "As a school community, we have been monitoring the evolving COVID-19 situation and the recent surge of confirmed cases including those who've been affected within our own KS 'ohana."

The news comes as reports have surfaced of cases on other islands. Yesterday, a high school student at the Kamehameha Schools Hawaiʻi campus in Keaʻau on Hawaiʻi Island tested positive for COVID-19. The individual is in isolation and did not acquire the virus from anyone at school or in the school community, according to a letter sent to parents.