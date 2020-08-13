Kamehameha Maui Campus Announces Full Distance Learning Through Aug. 31August 13, 2020, 4:35 AM HST · Updated August 13, 4:36 AM Wendy Osher · 4 Comments
The Kamehameha Maui campus transitions to a full distance learning program today, through at least the end of the month.
The decision was shared with the school community last night after three days of hybrid or blended learning had already begun.
Head of School Dr. Scott Parker said the decision was made in an abundance of caution and in the interest of the health and safety of students, teachers and families.
He said elevated COVID-19 cases in different parts of the state have justifiably caused concern and required a quick pivot in response to changing conditions.
In a letter to the school community, Dr. Parker said, “As a school community, we have been monitoring the evolving COVID-19 situation and the recent surge of confirmed cases including those who’ve been affected within our own KS ‘ohana.”
The news comes as reports have surfaced of cases on other islands. Yesterday, a high school student at the Kamehameha Schools Hawaiʻi campus in Keaʻau on Hawaiʻi Island tested positive for COVID-19. The individual is in isolation and did not acquire the virus from anyone at school or in the school community, according to a letter sent to parents.
“It was our goal to develop reopening plans that are responsive to the developmental and well-being needs of our haumāna while doing so safely and responsibly here on Maui as well as at each of our campuses and preschools across the pae ʻāina. We are still operating in a MODERATE RISK model, however this decision acknowledges the impact that current escalating conditions could have on our KS ʻohana and communities if we continue to have haumāna and kumu on campus,” Dr. Parker wrote.
Administrators will continue to observe and assess conditions throughout the month of August and whether they are favorable to transition back to blended models as originally planned. “The health and safety of our haumāna and kumu are our highest priority, and we believe this decision is necessary at this time based on the current situation of COVID-19 in our community,” said Dr. Parker.
The news comes a day after complex area superintendents on the neighbor islands announced it would be implementing distance learning models at public schools on Aug.17. Public schools on Kaua‘i, Hawaiʻi Island, and Maui County – with the exception of Moloka‘i schools and Hāna High & Elementary – will transition to full distance learning for the first four weeks of the 2020-21 school year.
The Hawaii Department of Education reports that 13 cases of COVID-19 have been associated with on-campus activities at public schools across the state since summer school began. One of those cases was on Kaua‘i and the rest were on O‘ahu.
