The popular Waimea Rock on the western side of Waimea Bay on Oʻahu is closing immediately as the popular cliff jumping spot continues to attract large crowds.

This comes several weeks after a social media post invited hundreds of teenagers to a cliff jumping contest at the rock. That incident drew widespread attention as a photo of the gathering was provided to media by a group that is tracking quarantine violators. State officials said the photo “showed a large crowd of young people atop the popular jumping rock,” and said, “it appears no one is wearing masks or practicing physical distancing.”

Officials at the state Department of Land and Natural Resources say the closure is being effected under current State and County emergency rules that have closed all parks, beaches and trails on O‘ahu. Anyone who violates this closure or any other closures currently in place on O‘ahu could be cited or arrested by law enforcement.