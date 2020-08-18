Electric vehicle drivers can now power up at a newly installed Hawaiian Electric fast charging station at the Pukalani Terrace Center in Upcountry Maui. This publicly-accessible DC fast charger owned and operated by Hawaiian Electric offers a new lower rate during daytime hours to encourage charging when solar energy is typically abundant.

The new EV-Maui rate is $0.28 per kilowatt-hour between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.; $0.40 per kWh between 5 p.m. and 10 p.m.; and $0.38 per kWh between 10 p.m. and 9 a.m.

SPONSORED VIDEO

“We’re excited to partner with the Pukalani Terrace Center to offer this new lower-cost charging option for EV drivers in the Upcountry area,” said Sharon Suzuki, president of Maui County and Hawai‘i Island Utilities. “With the uncertainty that COVID-19 can bring, prioritizing electrification of transportation efforts on our island can provide a unique opportunity to help jumpstart the local economy, increase the use of local renewable energy and reduce the overall use of imported fossil fuels.”

The company expects to install new fast chargers with the EV-Maui rate at three additional locations in Central, South, and West Maui later this year once site agreements are confirmed. The sites previously accommodated aging charging infrastructure for the members-only EVohana program that was retired on July 31, 2020.

The new DC fast charger can provide about 43 miles of additional range for a typical EV in 15 minutes. The fast charger supports CHAdeMO (used mostly by EVs like the Nissan Leaf and the Tesla with their proprietary adaptor) and CCS (used by American and European EVs like the BMW i3 and as an option on the Chevy Bolt). Charging sessions can be initiated in multiple ways, including smartphone apps to credit cards.