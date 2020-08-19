There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

West Side

Today: Sunny, with a high near 92. Heat index values as high as 96. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 18 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Tonight: Scattered showers after 1am. Increasing clouds, with a low around 68. East northeast wind 6 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 92. Heat index values as high as 100. East northeast wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Side

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Northeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming west in the morning.

Tonight: Isolated showers after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Northeast wind 7 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday: Scattered showers, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. East wind 7 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

North Shore

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday: Isolated showers before noon. Sunny, with a high near 88. Windy, with an east northeast wind 18 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday Night: Scattered showers, mainly after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 15 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Central Maui

Today: Sunny, with a high near 89. Breezy, with a northeast wind 13 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Tonight: Scattered showers after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. Breezy, with a northeast wind 11 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 11 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Upcountry

Today: Sunny, with a high near 79. Southeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming west in the morning.

Tonight: Scattered showers after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 56. East wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Thursday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. East wind 7 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.

East Maui

Overnight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. Light east southeast wind becoming east northeast 6 to 11 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday Night: Occasional showers, mainly after midnight. The rain could be heavy at times. Low around 66. East wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Lanai City

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Sunny, with a high near 77. Breezy, with a northeast wind 13 to 18 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. North northeast wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. East wind 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Kaunakakai

Today: Sunny, with a high near 86. East northeast wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.

Tonight: Isolated showers after midnight. Mostly clear, with a low around 72. East wind 11 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Breezy, with an east wind 11 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

