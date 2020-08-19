The Nisei Veterans Memorial Center presents its August Ta-Ke leadership talk on Tuesday, Aug. 25 at 4 p.m. on Zoom with Hawaii Community Foundation’s CEO and President Micah Kane.

The Ta-Ke (which means bamboo in Japanese) series features leaders in the community sharing their insights on modern-day society, current community issues and how through the lens of the Nisei Values, the community can get past today’s obstacles for a brighter tomorrow after months of social distancing.

The upcoming presentation is titled Philanthropy and Community Togetherness during COVID 19, led by Micah Kane, CEO and President of Hawaiʻi Community Foundation.

Hawai‘i Community Foundation works with individuals, families, foundations, government agencies and organizations to transform lives and improve our communities. HCF has taken a lead role in the community in response to the pandemic, raising more than $12 million for the Hawai‘i Resilience Fund from donors across the state and rapidly deploying close to $11 million to date since the fund launched on March 18. Kāne will share insights into how giving is changing in Hawai‘i, stories of impact and his insight into how Covid-19 will shape a new future for Hawai‘i.

In Japan’s bygone years, people were told to run for safety into bamboo groves in the event of an earthquake because the bamboo’s strong root structure would hold the Earth together.

“Perhaps in today’s societal and political atmosphere it is more important than ever to seek inspiration in that which holds the Earth together, that which holds us together. The Nisei values of courage, respect, humility, perseverance, resiliency, compassion, obligation and patience offer a perfect template for these discussions,” event organizers said.

To register, call the NVMC at 244-NVMC (6862) or email [email protected].