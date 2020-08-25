August 25, 2020 Weather ForecastAugust 25, 2020, 5:00 AM HST · Updated August 25, 5:00 AM 0 Comments
West Side
Today: Sunny, with a high near 90. East northeast wind around 8 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 77. East northeast wind around 11 mph.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 90. East northeast wind around 11 mph.
South Side
Today: Isolated showers after noon. Sunny, with a high near 89. East wind 3 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 73. East wind around 6 mph.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 88. East wind 5 to 9 mph.
North Shore
Today: Sunny, with a high near 88. Breezy, with an east wind 15 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 74. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 14 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 87. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 14 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.
Central Maui
Today: Sunny, with a high near 91. Breezy, with a northeast wind 15 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 74. Breezy, with a northeast wind 13 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 90. Breezy, with a northeast wind 13 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.
Upcountry
Today: Sunny, with a high near 79. East northeast wind around 8 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 62. East wind around 9 mph.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 79. East northeast wind 8 to 11 mph.
East Maui
Overnight: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 74. East wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tuesday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. East wind 7 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tuesday Night: Scattered showers, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73. East northeast wind 8 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Lanai City
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. East northeast wind around 11 mph.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. East northeast wind 11 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. East northeast wind 11 to 13 mph.
Kaunakakai
Today: Sunny, with a high near 86. Breezy, with an east wind 10 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 73. East wind 11 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 85. Breezy, with an east wind 11 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov