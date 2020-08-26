Hawaiʻi State Federal Credit Union donated $5,000 and nearly 900 pounds of food to the Maui Food Bank.

The funds are part of a larger $75,000 and 7,400 donation to local food banks on Oʻahu and Maui. The remaining $70,000 and more than 6,500 pounds of food were donated to the Hawaiʻi Foodbank on Oʻahu.

SPONSORED VIDEO

“It’s always been our priority to give back to our communities, but the need has never been greater than it is today with so many of our neighbors and friends struggling to make ends meet,” says Andrew Rosen, president and CEO of Hawaii State FCU. “I would like to extend a sincere mahalo to our employees and members for far surpassing our food collection goal of 1,000 pounds by 600 percent. I’d also like to recognize our executive team for rising to the occasion by adding to our food collection efforts with their own personal, generous monetary donation.”

Hawaiʻi State FCU launched its food drive on July 20, and more than 300 of its employees and 117,000 members were encouraged to donate canned and nonperishable goods. With an original food collection goal set at a half-ton, or 1,000 pounds, all 11 Hawaiʻi State FCU branch locations on Oʻahu and Maui served as food collection sites through Aug. 8.