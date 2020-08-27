There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

West Side

Today: Sunny, with a high near 93. Heat index values as high as 97. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 9 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 76. East northeast wind around 9 mph.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 93. Heat index values as high as 97. East northeast wind around 9 mph.

South Side

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Calm wind becoming east northeast 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 72. East northeast wind around 8 mph.

Friday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. East wind 7 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

North Shore

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. East wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday: Isolated showers before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Breezy, with an east wind 13 to 22 mph becoming north northeast in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday Night: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. East wind around 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Central Maui

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. East northeast wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday: Isolated showers before 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 91. Breezy, with a north northeast wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 16 to 21 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday Night: Isolated showers after 7pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. Northeast wind around 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Upcountry

Today: Sunny, with a high near 81. Light and variable wind becoming east 6 to 11 mph in the morning.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 61. East wind 11 to 13 mph.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 81. East wind 11 to 13 mph.

East Maui

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Light southeast wind becoming east southeast 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday Night: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. East wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Lanai City

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Sunny, with a high near 77. Breezy, with a northeast wind around 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers before midnight. Mostly clear, with a low around 67. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday: Isolated showers after noon. Sunny, with a high near 77. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 11 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Kaunakakai

Today: Sunny, with a high near 86. East northeast wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 72. East wind 11 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 86. Breezy, with an east wind 11 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

