The 2020 Honolulu City Lights festivities are being scaled down this year in an effort to eliminate crowds to support minimizing coronavirus outbreaks.

The scaled-down version of the 2020 Honolulu City Lights program will feature holiday decorations fronting Honolulu Hale and along King Street for drive-by enjoyment. Key features will include the traditional 50-foot tree, Shaka Santa with Tutu Mele, and other large illuminated displays in celebration of the holiday season.

Among the activities that have been canceled for the 36th year of the event are: opening night festivities, including Mayor Kirk Caldwell’s tree lighting ceremony; the holiday concert, and the public workers electric light parade. Other activities suspended for the duration of the event include the department tree display in the courtyard and the public wreath display in Lane Gallery as well as all vendor booths and rides; nonprofit exhibits; and in-person photos with Santa.

“The city employees are very saddened to not be able to share our holiday joy with the public as we have done annually for more than three decades, but the focus right now must be on the health and safety of our island,” said Sheri Kajiwara, director of the city’s Department of Customer Services. “We realize how important it will be to lift spirits and instill hope, especially with what we are all going through, so we are seeking creative ways to share some elements of the program virtually this year to continue to connect our island families — just in a different way.”