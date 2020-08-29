August 29, 2020 Surf Forecast

August 29, 2020, 5:00 AM HST · Updated August 29, 5:00 AM
Photo: Asa Ellison

North

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Sideshore/choppy with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

South

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNE winds 5-10mph. Glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting S less than 5mph.

West

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

