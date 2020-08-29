The State of Hawaiʻi’s new mandatory online Safe Travels system begins Sept. 1, which effectively modifies the current County of Maui application process.

“This modified process enforces travel quarantines and protects our communities from the spread of COVID-19,” said Mayor Michael Victorino. “This new procedure is a welcome step toward a more efficient, streamlined process to speed up traveler processing at airports. We want to ensure that everyone is safe and healthy while traveling, and I appreciate the public’s patience and understanding as our quarantine screening and enforcement procedures evolve.”

Travelers to Maui County airports are reminded that they must submit applications for limited travel quarantine online at mauicounty.gov by clicking on the “requested for limited quarantine form” icon. Requests should be completed at least three days prior to the applicant’s departure.

For those applying for a Limited Quarantine Exemption, the application should be completed BEFORE submitting the separate online Safe Travels application. The new state form has a field to input a traveler’s limited quarantine application number. This is provided to a traveler after applying for it online.

All air travelers need to fill out the online Safe Travels application at https://travel.hawaii.gov, regardless of whether they are seeking a limited quarantine. Travelers between Lahaina and Mānele harbors will continue to use paper mandatory travel form.

A traveler seeking a limited quarantine for home-to-work exemption must first go to mauicounty.gov. Click on the orange “Request for Limited Quarantine Form.”Please read all the information carefully, and be sure to provide ALL necessary documentation.

Needed information, including what travelers need to prepared to provide, specifically:

A medical letter from a treating physician

Essential Work Letter from employer on business letterhead, including dates of travel, jobsite/workplace in Maui County

Copy of a government-issued ID

If traveling for medical reasons and returning to Maui for an essential job, travelers must submit both of the above documents. Travelers need to take pictures of needed documents for uploading as a photo on the Request for Limited Quarantine Form. (Only .png and .jpg photo types can be uploaded. The system does not accept .pdf files.) The address sought is the location of a jobsite or location of place of lodging for quarantine.

Requests for limited quarantine that do not qualify include: