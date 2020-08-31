Three Maui students were awarded $5,000 scholarships from Hawai’i State Federal Credit Union to help them pursue higher education at an accredited university, college or trade/vocational school.

The Maui recipients are:

Cheysen Cabuyadao-Sipe, attending Whitman College, graduated from Kamehameha Schools Maui;

Tatiana Soon, attending UC Davis, graduated from Kamehameha Schools Maui; and

, attending UC Davis, graduated from Kamehameha Schools Maui; and Kamryn Vinoray, attending Johnson & Wales University – Providence, graduated from Maui High School.

Hawai’i State Federal Credit Union (Hawai’i State FCU), Hawai’i’s largest credit union lender with more than 117,000 members statewide, today announced the 20 recipients of its Lowell Kalapa Scholarship program who will share a combined total of $100,000 in scholarships, a $20,000 increase over 2019.

Each student was awarded $5,000 to help with tuition at an accredited university, college or trade/vocational school for the 2020-2021 school year. The recipients range from students entering their first year of college, to graduate students pursuing advanced degrees.

“As many in our community are currently facing financial hardship, we’re proud to have been able to increase our scholarship funding from $80,000 to $100,000 in 2020,” said Andrew Rosen, president and CEO of Hawai’i State FCU. “Hawai’i State FCU has been investing in education for more than 20 years through the Lowell Kalapa Scholarship program, awarding nearly $800,000 in support of students pursuing their higher-education goals. We will continue to invest in education because we are committed to helping Hawai’i’s keiki succeed.”

The scholarship recipients were selected based on financial need, academic merit and extracurricular activities. This year, four recipients are incoming freshmen, five are attending graduate school, and the remaining 11 are returning undergraduates. The following is a list of the 2020 Lowell Kalapa Scholarship recipients who attended public or private high schools on Oahu and Maui:

Cheysen Cabuyadao-Sipe, Whitman College

Tatiana Soon, University of California, Davis

Kamryn Vinoray, Johnson & Wales University – Providence

Seth Arakawa, University of Portland

Logan Brown, University of San Francisco

Cierralyn Cabral, University of Hawai’i – Hilo

Candace Choe, Chaminade University of Honolulu

Keane Foster, University of Notre Dame

Taylor Gabriel-Remigio, University of Nevada – Las Vegas

Jailynn Hale, Chaminade University of Honolulu

Gabriella Johnson, Kapiolani Community College

Keahi Kahui, University of Hawai’i at Mānoa

Sheri Komori, Pacific University

Skylar Lee-Stefanov, University of Southern California

Aleeyah Lemons, Leeward Community College

Charlise Limjoco-Ragasa, University of Washington

Keith Nakamatsu, AT Still University of Health Sciences

Josiah Ohara, Azusa Pacific University

Trixie Rosal, University of San Francisco

Chelsea Yin, University of Hawai’i at Mānoa

The Lowell Kalapa Scholarship Program honors the late Lowell Kalapa, former president of the Tax Foundation of Hawai’i and former Hawai’i State FCU board member. Established in 1996, Hawai’i State FCU’s Lowell Kalapa Scholarship Program has awarded nearly $800,000 in scholarships to help Hawai’i’s best and brightest students pursue their higher education goals.

For more information about the scholarship program, visit HawaiiStateFCU.com/scholarships.