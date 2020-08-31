The new $755,500 Kula Park Playground, located off of the intersection of Kula Highway and Calasa Road, will open to the public at noon on Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020.

“This new playground has been eagerly awaited by Upcountry keiki and their families,” said Maui Mayor Victorino who announced the project completion today. “This playground will provide hours of enjoyment for children, giving them exercise outside and important development of physical and social skills. I congratulate the Department of Parks and Recreation and contractor Maui Kupono Builders LLC for working quickly on this project and completing it two months ahead of schedule.”

SPONSORED VIDEO

“I also thank Upcountry residents for their patience while a portion of Kula Park was closed for this project,” he said. “I also ask everyone to keep safety in mind, exercise physical distancing, wear face masks and avoid congregating in groups of more than 10.”

The playground is now open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Playground features include: