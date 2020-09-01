Drive-through COVID-19 testing will be held on Thursday, Sept. 3, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Keōpūolani Regional Park in Central Maui.

“I strongly encourage anyone who wants or thinks they should get tested, to come to this drive-through testing,” Mayor Michael Victorino said. “As our health officials have said, it’s very important that we keep testing our community widely and accurately in order to limit the spread of this virus. We want to mahalo Minit Medical again, for their hard work and partnership to administer these drive-through events for Maui County.”

Diagnostic PCR testing will be available. Minit Medical will call individuals with all results, which are expected to take one to three days.

Participants should pre-register for the drive-through testing on Minit Medical’s website at www.minitmed.com. Participants can do same-day registration, but pre-registration saves time and avoids paperwork.

People who get tested are asked to bring:

Insurance card

Identification

Facial covering / mask

“If you don’t have insurance, you can be tested for free if you meet the criteria,” said Justin Prouty, owner of Minit Medical Urgent Care.

Criteria for Molecular testing:

Symptomatic:

Fever/chills

Body aches

Short of breath

Difficulty breathing

Cough

Loss of taste or smell

Diarrhea

Sore throat

Headache

Nausea

Runny nose

Asymptomatic (with possible exposure):

Recent travel to Mainland/International

Positive/possible exposure contact

First responders/essential workers

Pre-operative, pre-procedure testing

Required for travel (costs might be incurred)

For more information on the drive-through testing event, call Minit Medical Urgent Care at (808) 667-6161.

Keōpūolani Regional Park will be closed Thursday morning and open at 3 p.m., following the drive-through COVID-19 testing event.