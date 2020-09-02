The nonprofit Parents for Public Schools of Hawaiʻi announced Monday the release of a second survey with the goal of collecting data from families on how the quickly changing education policies and systems are impacting them during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The survey is available through Sept. 8 and results will be made public on Sept. 26 at the organization’s virtual annual meeting.

Parents for Public Schools of Hawaiʻi is distributing the survey to its statewide membership, through partner organizations, and via social media in order to reach families on all islands.

With parents facing an extended period of pandemic-induced changes, they are able to provide input on the level of concern they feel about a number of issues unique to the start of this school year. The questions asked reflect comments and experiences shared with the organization including COVID-19 health and safety, access to digital technology and information, and the challenges that students may be experiencing with virtual learning.

“We want our members and all parents and families who are coping with the complex issues around educating during this pandemic to know that their perspective is valued,” said Lois Yamauchi, board president of Parents for Public Schools of Hawaiʻi. Yamauchi and PPS Hawaiʻi board members hope this survey will provide insights into how the organization might provide assistance, as well as inform its programming and advocacy efforts.

The PPS Hawaii survey can be accessed here https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/5minuteSurvey and is also available via its Facebook page and website.