South Maui Fish Company Reopens at New Kīhei Location

September 6, 2020, 10:17 AM HST · Updated September 6, 10:17 AM
0 Comments
×

    +
    SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT

    The South Maui Fish Company is reopening in a new location, nearly six months after they closed amid restrictions brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

    The eatery was previously located behind the 76 gas station in Kīhei near the “triangle” but closed that location in March. Now, the business is reopening at a new location at the Aloha Open Air Market, located at 1794 South Kīhei Road.

    SPONSORED VIDEO

    The business has been serving, fresh-caught poke and fish tacos for almost six years.  Brand new offerings include pulled pork tacos and sliders.

    Chef Nick Wood, said, “We know our guests right now are mostly kamaʻāina and are all feeling the impact from the COVID-19 crisis in some way, so we wanted to offer a few more affordable but no less delicious lunch items for residents to enjoy. We appreciate our local support and can’t wait to see everyone again.”

    South Maui Fish Company is open Wednesday through Saturday from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and will also sell fresh fish fillets at 8:30 a.m. on Wednesdays and Saturdays, coinciding with Rowena’s local farmer’s market held there.

    Owner and fisherman Hunter Betts poses with one of his recent catches. South Maui Fish Company

    Chefs Nick Wood and Donovan MacInnis show off two fresh catches in front of the South Maui Fish Company fishing boat. South Maui Fish Company

    South Maui Fish Co.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Print

    Share this Article

    BREAKING NEWS 
    TEXT ALERTS     Sign up to receive important news alerts like tsunami warnings,
    floods, traffic accidents, road closures and more.
    Phone # (xxx-xxx-xxxx):
    E-Mail:
     

    Learn More
      View Categories
      Promote Your Maui Business for Free Add Your Listing

      Weekly Newsletter

      ARTICLE COMMENTS ( 0 )
      This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion.

      I Understand, Show Comments
        View Categories
        Promote Your Maui Business for Free Add Your Listing