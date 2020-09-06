+ SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT

The South Maui Fish Company is reopening in a new location, nearly six months after they closed amid restrictions brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The eatery was previously located behind the 76 gas station in Kīhei near the “triangle” but closed that location in March. Now, the business is reopening at a new location at the Aloha Open Air Market, located at 1794 South Kīhei Road.

The business has been serving, fresh-caught poke and fish tacos for almost six years. Brand new offerings include pulled pork tacos and sliders.

Chef Nick Wood, said, “We know our guests right now are mostly kamaʻāina and are all feeling the impact from the COVID-19 crisis in some way, so we wanted to offer a few more affordable but no less delicious lunch items for residents to enjoy. We appreciate our local support and can’t wait to see everyone again.”

South Maui Fish Company is open Wednesday through Saturday from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and will also sell fresh fish fillets at 8:30 a.m. on Wednesdays and Saturdays, coinciding with Rowena’s local farmer’s market held there.