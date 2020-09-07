September 07, 2020 Weather ForecastSeptember 7, 2020, 5:01 AM HST · Updated September 7, 5:01 AM 0 Comments
West Side
Labor Day: Sunny, with a high near 92. Heat index values as high as 98. East wind 5 to 11 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 74. East wind 6 to 10 mph.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 92. Heat index values as high as 95. Breezy, with an east wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 12 to 17 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.
South Side
Labor Day: Scattered showers after noon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 86. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 8 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. West wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Tuesday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Light and variable wind becoming northeast 5 to 9 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
North Shore
Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. Breezy, with an east wind around 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Labor Day: Isolated showers before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Windy, with a northeast wind 17 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Monday Night: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. Breezy, with an east wind 13 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Central Maui
Labor Day: Sunny, with a high near 91. Heat index values as high as 99. Breezy, with a northeast wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 16 to 21 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 70. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 8 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 90. Heat index values as high as 96. Breezy, with a northeast wind 8 to 13 mph increasing to 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.
Upcountry
Labor Day: Isolated showers after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. East southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Isolated showers before 7pm. Mostly clear, with a low around 60. Light south southwest wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 77. Calm wind becoming west around 6 mph in the afternoon.
East Maui
Overnight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. East wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Labor Day: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. East wind 8 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Monday Night: Showers likely, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. East southeast wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Lanai City
Labor Day: Isolated showers after noon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 80. Breezy, with a northeast wind 11 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Isolated showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. Northeast wind 7 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tuesday: Isolated showers after noon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 82. Northeast wind 9 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Kaunakakai
Labor Day: Sunny, with a high near 84. East northeast wind 7 to 10 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 71. East wind 5 to 10 mph.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 87. East wind 5 to 13 mph.
