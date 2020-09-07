There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

West Side

Labor Day: Sunny, with a high near 92. Heat index values as high as 98. East wind 5 to 11 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 74. East wind 6 to 10 mph.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 92. Heat index values as high as 95. Breezy, with an east wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 12 to 17 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

South Side

Labor Day: Scattered showers after noon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 86. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 8 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. West wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Tuesday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Light and variable wind becoming northeast 5 to 9 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

North Shore

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. Breezy, with an east wind around 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Labor Day: Isolated showers before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Windy, with a northeast wind 17 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday Night: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. Breezy, with an east wind 13 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Central Maui

Labor Day: Sunny, with a high near 91. Heat index values as high as 99. Breezy, with a northeast wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 16 to 21 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 70. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 8 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 90. Heat index values as high as 96. Breezy, with a northeast wind 8 to 13 mph increasing to 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.

Upcountry

Labor Day: Isolated showers after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. East southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers before 7pm. Mostly clear, with a low around 60. Light south southwest wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 77. Calm wind becoming west around 6 mph in the afternoon.

East Maui

Overnight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. East wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Labor Day: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. East wind 8 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday Night: Showers likely, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. East southeast wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Lanai City

Labor Day: Isolated showers after noon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 80. Breezy, with a northeast wind 11 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. Northeast wind 7 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday: Isolated showers after noon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 82. Northeast wind 9 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Kaunakakai

Labor Day: Sunny, with a high near 84. East northeast wind 7 to 10 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 71. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 87. East wind 5 to 13 mph.

Looking Ahead