Par Hawaiʻi’s Fueling Dreams event returns for its 15th year to support Special Olympics Hawaiʻi and its mission to provide life-changing opportunities for athletes throughout the state.

The annual fundraising event runs from Sept. 1 through Nov. 30 and allows Hawaiʻi drivers to make a donation to Special Olympics Hawaiʻi at any participating nomnom store on Oʻahu, Hawaiʻi Island and Maui.

“It is incredible to see Special Olympics Hawaiʻi’s steadfast commitment to safely provide life-changing opportunities for athletes throughout our islands especially during this challenging time,” said Eric Lee, Par Hawaiʻi’s Vice President – Retail. “Our entire team has been very passionate about the organization and their work for decades. We appreciate the generosity of our customers to help fuel the dreams of these athletes by supporting creative ways for them to maintain strong connections with each other until it is safe to resume in-person competition.”

Par Hawaiʻi, marketer of Hele and 76 Hawaiʻi, has been a supporter of Special Olympics Hawaiʻi for nearly 30 years. To date, the Fueling Dreams campaign has raised more than $867,758 for Special Olympics Hawaiʻi athletes and programs.

“We are truly grateful for the amazing partnership we’ve developed with Par Hawaiʻi over the years,” said Dan Epstein, Special Olympics Hawaiʻi’s President and CEO. “The company does so much for the community and plays such a valuable role in creating opportunities for our athletes.”

All donations received from Fueling Dreams will enable Special Olympics Hawaiʻi to continue to provide programs and training online for more than 3,400 youth and adult athletes living with intellectual disabilities. These exceptional athletes are considered a vulnerable population, and these funds are critical to keeping them active and safe during this pandemic. The proceeds from Fueling Dreams will also help procure and provide the necessary equipment and PPE for athletes and coaches so that when the games we know and love return, our competitors will be safe.

Special Olympics Hawaii provides year-round sports programs and training for athletes with intellectual disabilities, free of charge. Since 1968 Special Olympics has been changing attitudes and raising awareness to build an inclusive and unified community.