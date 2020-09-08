272 Tested in COVID-19 Drive-Through on Moloka‘i

September 8, 2020, 5:04 PM HST · Updated September 8, 5:04 PM
Drive through testing. PC: County of Maui

The County of Maui reported 272 tests conducted during today’s COVID-19 Drive-Through clinic at the Mitchell Pauʻole Community Center on Molokaʻi.

Minit Medical Urgent Care will call individuals with all results, which are expected to take one to three days. Diagnostic PCR testing was available to individuals who were symptomatic or asymptomatic.

“We want to mahalo Minit Medical for partnering with us and sending their team to test our Molokai community,” Mayor Michael Victorino said. “We also want to thank all the County staff and others for assisting with the drive-through event. It’s vitally important that we continue to provide widespread testing throughout Maui County and keep our families safe from this virus.”

