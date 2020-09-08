Maui Cattle Company, a local business founded in 2002, hosts a third drive-up sale from 8 a.m. to noon on Friday, Sept. 11, 2020 at their facility located at 106 South Kāne Street (between Kahului Foodland and Sysco) in Kahului.

Customers are able to purchase five-pound vacuum-sealed bags of ground beef for $20.

“There is clearly a want for local grass-fed beef as we sold almost 7,000 pounds of meat at our last drive-up sale,” said Maui Cattle Company Operations Manager, Elli Funakoshi. “We want to do all we can to support our community during COVID-19 and offering cost-effective meat is just one way we are doing so.”

“We have seen the importance of local businesses in the last couple months and now is the time to support with a mutually-beneficial sale,” said company representatives.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Maui Cattle Company cattle are born and grazed on island and processed in their Maui facility. All cattle are grass-fed and grass-finished, which results in leaner meat when compared to commercially-raised products, according to the company. All meat is free of artificial ingredients, growth stimulants or antibiotics.

Maui Cattle Company will have a supply of chilled and frozen bags, and will be producing throughout the day. There is no limit to the amount of bags purchased.

Customers are required to wear a face covering when driving up.

Maui Cattle Company, founded by Alex Franco, consists of six local ranches, which include Mahi Pono, LLC, Haleakalā Ranch, ʻUlupalakua Ranch, Nobriga Ranch, Kaupō Ranch and Hāna Ranch.