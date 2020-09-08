Video Shows Just How Close Last Week’s Wildfire Came to Maui Animal ShelterSeptember 8, 2020, 8:27 AM HST · Updated September 8, 8:27 AM 1 Comment
Last Sunday, Aug. 30, staff at Maui Humane Society were alerted to a fast moving fire traveling across Puʻunēnē that was dangerously approaching the shelter. Fueled by strong winds and parched vegetation, the fire spread to an adjacent lot and the Maui Police Department ordered evacuation of both the shelter and the Central Maui Baseyard across the street.
“As smoke filled the air and black ash fell, staff stayed calm and focused, removing every dog, cat, kitten, critter and Freddie the tortoise from their kennels and veterinary clinic in just 20 minutes,” the organization shared in a newsletter.
A total of 68 animals were evacuated to Maui High School in Kahului where several animals were assessed and transferred to the nearby Maui Lani Veterinary Hospital and Central Maui Animal Clinic.
Animal Care Attendant Mahie Spenser shot video of the evacuation above, capturing the dramatic moment when a helicopter dropped water on flames burning next to the shelter as staff raced out of the driveway.