Water Shutdown to Affect Nāpili, Sept. 9-10

September 8, 2020, 6:49 AM HST · Updated September 8, 6:49 AM
Maui Kupono Builders, LLC will perform work on Maui county’s water system from Sept. 9 to 10 on a portion of road along Lower Honoapiʻilani Highway.  Customers along the work area will have their water services shut off and are encouraged to store water.

A portion of the properties along Lower Honoapiʻilani Highway and the noted side streets will have their water shut off from approximately 10 p.m. on Sept. 9 to 6 a.m. on Sept. 10.

The shut‐down will affect all water services between Hui Road F and Bay Club Road. Side streets that will be affected include: Nāpili Place, Hui Drive, Hui H Road and Bay Club Place.

To report a water emergency, contact the Water Department’s 24‐hour hotline at (808) 270‐7633.

